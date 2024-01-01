Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gorditas in Jupiter

Jupiter restaurants
Jupiter restaurants that serve gorditas

FRENCH FRIES

GUACAMOLE

9260 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter

Avg 4.3 (414 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1x Gordita$3.95
1x GORDITA$4.50
Gorditas$13.95
More about GUACAMOLE
EL FOGONCITO MEXICAN CUISINE

711 W Indiantown Rd, Suite c4, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GORDITAS$12.99
(2) lightly fried masa patties stuffed with your choice of carne asada, chicken tinga, al pastor. Served with lettuce, onion, cilantro. Garnished with queso fresco.
Also available as a vegetarian option!
More about EL FOGONCITO MEXICAN CUISINE

