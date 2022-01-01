Greek salad in Jupiter
Jupiter restaurants that serve greek salad
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Little Moir's Food Shack
103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3, Jupiter
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
crispy romaine, tomatoes, golden raisins, cucumbers, red onions, olives, pepperoncinis, feta, avocado, creamy red wine vinaigrette
The Jersey Diner
716 US Highway 1, Tequesta
|Greek Salad
|$13.95
Iceberg salad with feta, olives, tomatoes, onions, anchovies, grape leaves, and homemade dressing
Hibiscus StrEATery
326 Hibiscus Street, Jupiter
|Greek Salad - Dinner
|$12.75
crispy romaine, tomato, golden raisins, cucumbers, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, avocado, creamy red wine vinaigrette
|Greek Salad - Lunch
|$12.75
(Served from 11:00-4:00pm) crispy romaine, tomato, golden raisins, cucumber, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, avocado, creamy red wine vinaigrette
|Mini Greek Salad
|$5.00
romaine, tomato, golden raisins, cucumbers, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, avocado, creamy red wine vinaigrette