Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Jupiter

Go
Jupiter restaurants
Toast

Jupiter restaurants that serve greek salad

Little Moir's Food Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Little Moir's Food Shack

103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (2169 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.00
crispy romaine, tomatoes, golden raisins, cucumbers, red onions, olives, pepperoncinis, feta, avocado, creamy red wine vinaigrette
Greek Salad$13.00
crispy romaine, tomatoes, golden raisins, cucumbers, red onions, olives, pepperoncinis, feta, avocado, creamy red wine vinaigrette
More about Little Moir's Food Shack
The Jersey Diner image

 

The Jersey Diner

716 US Highway 1, Tequesta

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$13.95
Iceberg salad with feta, olives, tomatoes, onions, anchovies, grape leaves, and homemade dressing
More about The Jersey Diner
Hibiscus StrEATery image

 

Hibiscus StrEATery

326 Hibiscus Street, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad - Dinner$12.75
crispy romaine, tomato, golden raisins, cucumbers, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, avocado, creamy red wine vinaigrette
Greek Salad - Lunch$12.75
(Served from 11:00-4:00pm) crispy romaine, tomato, golden raisins, cucumber, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, avocado, creamy red wine vinaigrette
Mini Greek Salad$5.00
romaine, tomato, golden raisins, cucumbers, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, avocado, creamy red wine vinaigrette
More about Hibiscus StrEATery
Greek Salad image

 

Cucina Jupiter

2525 Military Trail #111, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$12.95
Mix greens, cucumber, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, lemon vinaigrette
More about Cucina Jupiter

Browse other tasty dishes in Jupiter

Philly Cheesesteaks

Mussels

Buffalo Wings

Crab Cakes

Lasagna

Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Sandwiches

Omelettes

Map

More near Jupiter to explore

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Stuart

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Palm City

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jensen Beach

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston