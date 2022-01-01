Reuben in Jupiter
Golf Club of Jupiter
1800 south central Blvd, Jupiter
|Crunchy Fish Reuben Sandwich
|$11.95
Battered cod topped with housemade coleslaw, swiss and 1000 dressing
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Berry Fresh Cafe
3755 Military Trail, Jupiter
|Grilled Reuben
|$11.99
Slow-roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Your choice of a side.
The Jersey Diner
716 US Highway 1, Tequesta
|Classic Reuben
|$13.95
Your choice of corned beef and/or pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, grilled on rye bread