Strawberry shortcake in
Jupiter
/
Jupiter
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Jupiter restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Brick & Barrel
1153 Town Center Drive, Jupiter
No reviews yet
Strawberry "Shortcake"
$12.00
More about Brick & Barrel
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Little Moir's Food Shack - 103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3
103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3, Jupiter
Avg 4.6
(2169 reviews)
Strawberry white chocolate cheesecake shortcake
$11.50
More about Little Moir's Food Shack - 103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3
