Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Jupiter

Go
Jupiter restaurants
Toast

Jupiter restaurants that serve tomato salad

C.R. Chicks - Abacoa image

 

C.R. Chicks - Abacoa

5440 Military Trail, Suite 1, Jupiter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, Salad, & Bread$7.50
-MINIMUM OF 10 ORDERS- Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce (no Chicken), House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread Enter number of people in quantity. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
Chicken, Salad, Penne Pasta with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, & Bread$11.05
-MINIMUM OF 10 ORDERS- Wood fired rotisserie chicken, House or Caesar salad, penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce (the Smokey, just without chicken) and homemade bread.
Enter number of people in quantity. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
More about C.R. Chicks - Abacoa
C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd. image

 

C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd.

6779 West Indiantown Road, Jupiter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken, Salad, Penne Pasta with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, & Bread$11.05
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, House or Caesar salad, penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce (the Smokey, just without chicken) and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, Salad, & Bread$7.50
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce (no Chicken), House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
More about C.R. Chicks - Indiantown Rd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Jupiter

Crab Cakes

Waffles

Chicken Salad

Chili

Buffalo Wings

Chicken Wraps

Brisket

Cucumber Salad

Map

More near Jupiter to explore

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Stuart

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Palm City

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jensen Beach

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston