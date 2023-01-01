Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Peoria
  • /
  • Jupiter Wings - 8976 W union hills dr. suite 101
Consumer picView gallery

Jupiter Wings - 8976 W union hills dr. suite 101

Open today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

8976 W union hills dr. suite 101

Peoria, AZ 85382

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

8976 W union hills dr. suite 101, Peoria AZ 85382

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DESI FUSION
orange starNo Reviews
8960 W Bell RD Suite 110 Peoria, AZ 85382
View restaurantnext
Hash Kitchen - Arrowhead
orange starNo Reviews
16222 N 83rd Ave Peoria, AZ 85382
View restaurantnext
Serra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse - 16160 N 83rd Ave,
orange starNo Reviews
16160 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382
View restaurantnext
Chompie's - Arrowhead
orange starNo Reviews
7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center Glendale, AZ 85308
View restaurantnext
The Rec Pizza and Detroit Eats
orange starNo Reviews
20340 North Lake Pleasant Road Peoria, AZ 85382
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Glendale
orange star4.0 • 442
7640 W Bell Rd Glendale, AZ 85308
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Peoria

Jamba - 000331 - 75th & Bell
orange star4.5 • 1,158
7369 West Bell Rd Peoria, AZ 85382
View restaurantnext
Greek Palace
orange star4.4 • 946
10006 W Happy Valley Rd PEORIA, AZ 85383
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001587 - Lake Pleasant
orange star4.4 • 45
9940 W Happy Valley Rd Peoria, AZ 85383
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Peoria

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Jupiter Wings - 8976 W union hills dr. suite 101

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston