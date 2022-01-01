Go
Toast

Jupiter

tasty take-out with leanings towards plant-based dishes.

248 Riverside Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Samosa$7.00
Potato, leek, & chicken samosa, served with smokey chili pepper aioli
Potato Samosa (V)$6.00
Potato and leek samosa, served with smokey chili pepper aioli (V)
Ultimate Combo$18.00
Traditional Sri Lankan “Rice & Curry” which includes brown rice with small portions of each: fried eggplant moju, lentil dahl curry, jackfruit dry curry, fried chicken, & cabbage salad
Jupiter Salad$16.00
Local farro, wild arugula, caramelized fennel, golden beet spirals, hazelnuts, mint, lemon vinaigrette
Potato & Egg Samosa$6.00
Potato, leek & egg samosa, served with smokey chili pepper aioli
Fried Rice$11.00
White Basmati rice stir-fried with carrots, peas, leeks, cashews, currants, garlic and spices. Comes with cabbage slaw salad.
Beta Bowl$16.00
Brown rice, black beans, steamed kale, carrot ribbons, kimchi, sea vegetables, & toasted sunflower seeds, with choice of sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
Slow roasted pork, house-made bbq sauce, cilantro lime slaw, toasted ciabatta roll, side salad
Wade$5.00
Pronounced “wä-deh” – Sri Lankan fritters made with yellow lentils, served with smokey chili pepper aioli
South Bowl$17.00
Choice of 2 poached eggs or smoky tempeh with brown rice, chipotle black beans, and steamed kale, topped with scallions, cilantro, & choice of sauce
See full menu

Location

248 Riverside Ave

Winthrop WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Woodstone Pizzeria at Wesola

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Star Coffee Roasters

No reviews yet

Where coffee lovers come to get delicious, artfully prepared espresso drinks, freshly brewed drip coffee, and hand brewed coffee by the cup.
We are a wholesale provider of world-class, hand-roasted coffee. Voted one of the top three micro roasters in North America by Roast Magazine and winner of America’s Best Espresso at Seattle Coffee Fest, we bring over twenty-five years of award-winning coffee experience to the region.
Visitors can see our entire production facility and watch as green coffee is carefully roasted to create the blends and varietals that they are enjoying in their cup. The welcome is always warm, and our knowledgeable staff can answer all your coffee questions. We carry a full line of brewing equipment, accessories, travel mugs and fabulous Blue Star Coffee gear.
We also feature fresh, locally baked pastries and use only organic milk in our drinks. Gluten free treats and plant based milk options also offered.
Come on by, we’ll treat you right!

Jack's Hut

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sandy Butte Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our Craft Cocktails and comfort food!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston