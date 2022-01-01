Go
Izakaya Juraku

Japanese restaurant that specializes in Japanese craft beer, premium sake and traditional Izakaya food.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

121 Ludlow St • $$

Avg 4.7 (273 reviews)

Popular Items

Skewer-Mushroom$3.50
Served as individual skewers with house-made tare sauce
Garlic-sauteed Edamame$10.00
Pan-sauteed soybean in pod with garlic butter and rock salt
Katsu (cutlet)$10.00
Fried Mugi-Fuji pork or chicken breast cutlet. Served with tonkatsu sauce
Skewer-Pork Belly$4.00
Served as individual skewers with house-made tare sauce
Katsu Don$16.00
Fried Mugi-Fuji pork or chicken cutlet and sliced onion coated with egg, served on white rice
Skewer-Thigh$4.00
Served as individual skewers with house-made tare sauce
Takoyaki$10.00
Fried octopus balls with tonkatsu sauce, mayo, aonori and bonito
Katsu Curry$16.00
Japanese curry with Mugi-Fuji pork or chicken cutlet and Japanese pickles
Spicy Ramen$18.00
Braised pork bone broth with chili oil, egg noodles, hard boiled egg, spinach, braised pork loin, bamboo shoots, and scallions
Skewer-Tomato$3.50
Served as individual skewers with house-made tare sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

121 Ludlow St

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
