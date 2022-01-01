Just Be Kitchen - Catering

Go
Our mission to serve mindful mouthfuls from a conscious kitchen with kindness on a plate!
Just BE Kitchen is a healthy fast-casual restaurant located in the LoHi neighborhood at 2364 15th Street, Denver <Behind REI and two doors down from My Brothers Bar>.
You can order Catering for team meetings, lunches or dinners or events (we do private events too!) between the hours of 8am to 7pm, 7 days/week.
Catering delivery orders require a minimum of $125.00 and larger orders do require 48 notice.
CANCELLATION POLICY:
An event and/or order may be canceled with no charges up to seven (7) full business days prior to the event.
Cancellation of services made less than seven (7) full business days prior to the event will be charged 50% of the total order.
Cancellation of services made less than three (3) full business days of the event will be charged 100% of the contract.

2364 15th Street

Popular Items

Cutlery Set$1.00
Utensils and napkins, priced per person.
Passion - Vegetable Curry (48 Hour Notice)
Cauliflower Rice, Mixed Veggies, House Curry Sauce.
Vegan, Nut Free, Egg Free, W30
48 Hour Notice
Light - Hummus (48 hour notice)
Cauliflower, Garlic, Lemon, House Veggies & Tortilla Chips.
VG, W30 Option, NFO
Contains Nuts
48 Hour Notice
Wholehearted - Pork Green Chili (48 Hour Notice)$15.00
'Cheddar Wiz', Jalapenos, Scallion, Cilantro. W30 Option, K, NFO, EF.
48 Hour Notice
Fiery - Pineapple Fried Rice (48 Hour Notice)
Carrots, Cashews, Pineapple, Cilantro, Coconut Aminos.
Vegan, Egg Free, Nut Free Option, W30
48 Hour Notice
BElieve - Butter Chicken Meatballs (48 Hour Notice)
Chicken, Cashew, Coconut, Tomato, Garlic, Onion, Lime.
EF, K, W30 Option
48 Hour Notice
Enchanted - Seasonal Salad (48 Hour Notice)
Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Beets, Grainless Granola, Almond Feta, Roasted Garlic, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.
48 Hour Notice
VG, W30 Option, EF
Goddess - Greek Gyro Salad (48 Hour Notice)
Greek Spiced Beef, House Tzatziki, Cucumber, Onion, Romaine
Egg Free, W30 Option, Nut Free Option
48 Hour Notice
Delighted - Daily Cookie or Brownie (48 Hour Notice)$3.00
Daily Cookie, Vegan. Or Brownie. Contains Nuts.
48 Hour Notice
Joy - Spinach Artichoke Dip (48 hour notice)
Spinach, Artichoke, Cashew "Cream", Veggies & Almond-Flour Tortilla Chips.
VG, W30 Option, K, EF.
Contains Nuts
48 Hour Notice
See full menu

Location

2364 15th Street

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Our mission to serve mindful mouthfuls from a conscious kitchen with kindness on a plate!
