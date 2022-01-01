Just Be Kitchen - Catering
Our mission to serve mindful mouthfuls from a conscious kitchen with kindness on a plate!
Just BE Kitchen is a healthy fast-casual restaurant located in the LoHi neighborhood at 2364 15th Street, Denver <Behind REI and two doors down from My Brothers Bar>.
You can order Catering for team meetings, lunches or dinners or events (we do private events too!) between the hours of 8am to 7pm, 7 days/week.
Catering delivery orders require a minimum of $125.00 and larger orders do require 48 notice.
CANCELLATION POLICY:
An event and/or order may be canceled with no charges up to seven (7) full business days prior to the event.
Cancellation of services made less than seven (7) full business days prior to the event will be charged 50% of the total order.
Cancellation of services made less than three (3) full business days of the event will be charged 100% of the contract.
2364 15th Street
Location
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
