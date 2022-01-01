Go
Just Burgers

HANDCRAFTED BURGERS & FRIES IN NEO-INDUSTRIAL ATMOSPHERE

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4510 University Way NE • $

Avg 4.5 (2797 reviews)

Popular Items

Organic Garden Burger$11.00
USDA Certified Organic Veggie Patty, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce, Roasted Garlic, Red Onions, Swiss Cheese, Handmade Aioli & House Sauce. Freshly Ground Pepper
NOTICE: Food may get cold, stale, and soggy after delivery. Our burgers are cut in half in vertical position (trust us, getting a bit colder burger is better than a soggy burger).
The Bulgogi$14.00
Featured in Eater Seattle
Bulgogi Marinated Angus Beef, Grilled Jalapenos, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese, Handmade Aioli, Roasted Garlic Garnish
NOTICE: Food may get cold, stale, and soggy after delivery. Our burgers are cut in half in vertical position (trust us, getting a bit colder burger is better than a soggy burger).
Waffle Fries$3.68
Deep Fried Waffle styled Fries
Garlic Fries$4.20
Double Fried French Fries, Roasted Garlic, Garlic Salt Seasoning
French Fries$3.68
Double Fried French Fries
The California$13.00
Handcrafted Angus Beef Patty (1/3lbs), Fried Egg, Tomato, Lettuce, Fresh Avocados, Honey Cured Bacon (3pcs), Swiss Cheese, Handmade Aioli & House Sauce. Freshly Ground Pepper
NOTICE: Food may get cold, stale, and soggy after delivery. Our burgers are cut in half in vertical position (trust us, getting a bit colder burger is better than a soggy burger).
Cheeseburger$10.00
Handcrafted Angus Beef Patty (1/3lbs), Red Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce, American Cheese, Mayo, Handmade House Sauce. Freshly Ground Pepper
NOTICE: Food may get cold, stale, and soggy after delivery/pickup. Our burgers are cut in half in vertical position (trust us, getting a bit colder burger is better than a soggy burger).
UW "Local Favorite"$11.00
1/3lbs Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Rings (2), Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Lettuce, Aioli, House
NOTICE: Food may get cold, stale, and soggy after delivery. Our burgers are cut in half in vertical position (trust us, getting a bit colder burger is better than a soggy burger).
Curly Fries$3.68
Deep fried Curled Fries
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Handcrafted Angus Beef Patty (1/3lbs), Honey Cured Bacons (3pcs), Red Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce, American Cheese, Mayo, Handmade House Sauce. Freshly Ground Pepper
NOTICE: Food may get cold, stale, and soggy after delivery/pickup. Our burgers are cut in half in vertical position (trust us, getting a bit colder burger is better than a soggy burger).
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

4510 University Way NE

Seattle WA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
