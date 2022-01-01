Go
Toast

Just Fresh

Just Fresh aims to be more than a place where people come for good food. We want to be a place that inspires variety, possibility and human potential the moment our customers walk through the door.

FRENCH FRIES

301 S. Tryon Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)

Popular Items

The Cuban$10.99
QC Pulled Pork$9.99
Little Red Rooster$7.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla
32oz Fountain$3.29
West Coast-CHICKEN$9.99
California Turkey$8.79
All natural freshly sliced turkey breast, avocado, provolone cheese, arugula, tomatoes, and basil aioli on whole wheat bread
Tuna Melt$6.99
Tuna salad with melted Swiss cheese, tomatoes, and red onions toasted on country sourdough bread
Chicken Caprese$8.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and balsamic vinaigrette toasted on artisan ciabatta bread
20oz Fountain$2.79
Ahi Poke Bowl$9.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

301 S. Tryon Street

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
#THATSCLUTCH

Queen City Bites & Crafts

No reviews yet

Breakfast*Lunch*Happy Hour*Dinner*Dessert*Craft Beer*Cocktails*Wine*Sports*Music*Fun!

Crave Dessert Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Belfast Mill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston