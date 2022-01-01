Just Fresh
Just Fresh aims to be more than a place where people come for good food. We want to be a place that inspires variety, possibility and human potential the moment our customers walk through the door.
13024 Ballantyne Corp. Pl
Location
13024 Ballantyne Corp. Pl
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne
We have a new online website please follow this link: https://ordering.incentivio.com/client/3d64e077-78df-4167-b2f0-65d401ba22aa/store
Woodys Seafood Saloon
A little taste of the Caribbean in the Carolina's!
Cantina 1511- Toringdon
Come in and enjoy!
Bahn Thai
After living in the States for over 30 years, Steven and Amp decided to open a restaurant. They envisioned an environment where they could share delicious, authentic food to families of all sizes and backgrounds. A place where the staff are not only coworkers, but family members as well. We only use the freshest ingredients while offering authentic Thai cuisine and sushi.