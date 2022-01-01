Go
Toast

Just Fresh

Just Fresh aims to be more than a place where people come for good food. We want to be a place that inspires variety, possibility and human potential the moment our customers walk through the door.

SALADS

1231A East Blvd. • $

No reviews yet

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1231A East Blvd.

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ed's Tavern

No reviews yet

Where New Friends Meet

Ru Sans

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Green Brothers Juice-Dilworth

No reviews yet

Fresh Juices, smoothies, and Acai bowls made with only real ingredients, nothing added or altered.

Inizio Dilworth

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston