Just Fresh aims to be more than a place where people come for good food. We want to be a place that inspires variety, possibility and human potential the moment our customers walk through the door.

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

14136 Rivergate Pkwy • $

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)

Popular Items

20oz Fountain$2.49
Fiesta Fresca Quesadilla$8.99
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, hot pepper blend, black beans, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo in a tomato basil tortilla
Chicken Caprese$8.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and balsamic vinaigrette toasted on artisan ciabatta bread
Turkey Burger$9.99
Fresh ground turkey burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
Little Red Rooster$7.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla
Kids Grilled Cheese$5.99
California Turkey$8.79
All natural freshly sliced turkey breast, avocado, provolone cheese, arugula, spinach, tomatoes, and pesto aioli on whole wheat bread
Santa Fe$9.99
All natural freshly grilled chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo on a whole wheat bun
Spinach & Portobello Quesadilla$8.99
Organic baby spinach, sliced mushrooms and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla.
Beef Burger$9.99
Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

14136 Rivergate Pkwy

Charlotte NC

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
