Just Fresh
Just Fresh aims to be more than a place where people come for good food. We want to be a place that inspires variety, possibility and human potential the moment our customers walk through the door.
SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
14136 Rivergate Pkwy • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
14136 Rivergate Pkwy
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
American Burger
We're offering curbside pickup now.
When you arrive at the restaurant Call us @ 704-494-7356 and we will bring your order out to you!
Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles is a fast-casual restaurant dedicated to providing the highest quality, best tasting, made to order noodle and global pasta dishes available. Serving cuisine that draws on a variety of cultural influences from around the world, including Asian, European, Mediterranean and American, Nothing but Noodles offers something for every member of the family to enjoy!
Burger Craft - Fort Mill
Come in and enjoy!
Roman's All Star Cafe
Come in and enjoy!