Go
Consumer pic

Just Fresh

Open today 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5900 Quail Hollow Rd

Charlotte, NC 28210

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

32oz Fountain$2.99
20oz Fountain$2.49
California Turkey$8.79
All natural freshly sliced turkey breast, avocado, provolone cheese, arugula, spinach, tomatoes, and pesto aioli on whole wheat bread
The Cuban$10.99
Turkey Burger$9.99
Fresh ground turkey burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
Little Red Rooster$7.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla
Honest Tea$3.99
Blue Cobb$8.99
Organic field greens, all natural freshly roasted chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, and Applewood smoked bacon with balsamic vinaigrette.
Pineapple Mango$5.99
Spinach & Portobello Quesadilla$8.99
Organic baby spinach, sliced mushrooms and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla.
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

5900 Quail Hollow Rd, Charlotte NC 28210

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Rusty's Deli & Grille

No reviews yet

Serving Charlotte since 1983!

Harry's Grille & Tavern

No reviews yet

Harry's Grille & Tavern (Harry's) is a Charlotte based gastropub featuring fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and a relaxed atmosphere. Offering upscale casual American cuisine, Harry's menu features signature sandwiches, hand-cut steaks, and fresh salads that are easily paired with locally crafted beer or innovative signature cocktails. Harry's also offers a weekend brunch, featuring a twist on classic dishes and savory delights.

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wolfman Pizza

No reviews yet

Dine In, Take Out, and Delivery. We also use Postmates, Doordash, and Bite Squad for Delivery. We serve craft beer on draft and we have wine.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Just Fresh

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston