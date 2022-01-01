Go
Banner pic

Just Fried Pies LLC

Open today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1201 Highway 49 S Ste 18

Richland, MS 39218

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

1201 Highway 49 S Ste 18, Richland MS 39218

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Ichiban Bistro & Go - Pearl

No reviews yet

Spacious & sleek offering sushi, Chinese dishes & more amid contemporary Asian decor. Come in and enjoy!

Mugshots Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Laid Back Burger Shack

No reviews yet

Welcome to Laid Back Burger Shack! We are small family owned restaurant located in Florence, Ms. We use only 100% fresh ground beef that is prepared daily. All burgers are cooked medium well or medium upon request. Everything is cooked to order.

Godfrey's Flagship Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Just Fried Pies LLC

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston