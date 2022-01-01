Go
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Just Love Coffee

7010 Executive Center Dr #106

Brentwood, TN 37027

Popular Items

wOmelette$8.95
Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions,
peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled
with black pepper.
Latte$3.95
Espresso and steamed milk.
Chai$4.25
Rishi Masala Chai and steamed milk.
Toffee Coffee$4.55
A delectable combination of toffee nut, caramel, and dark chocolate. Your sweet tooth will thank you.
Irish Coffee$4.75
House coffee, vanilla, irish cream, hazelnut and heavy whipping cream shaken and layered.
Frappe$4.85
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.95
Sausage, egg, and cheese
wrapped in a biscuit and served
with a side of sausage gravy.
Stuffed Nutella$6.50
Traditional waffle, Nutella spread,
whip cream, strawberries, and
Nutella drizzle.
Avocado Side$1.35
Vanilla Latte$4.45
Espresso, vanilla syrup, steamed milk.

Sunday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm

7010 Executive Center Dr #106, Brentwood TN 37027

