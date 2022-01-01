Go
Just Love Coffee

1615 Florida Highway 50

Popular Items

Latte$3.95
Espresso and steamed milk.
Bacon Tater$5.95
Hash brown waffle, cheddar cheese,
and bacon, sprinkled with black pepper
and served with side of sour cream
or ketchup.
Nanna's Cinn Rolls$4.00
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls
waffled and topped with sweet icing.
Chai$4.25
Rishi Masala Chai and steamed milk.
Irish Coffee$4.75
House coffee, vanilla, irish cream, hazelnut and heavy whipping cream shaken and layered.
Vanilla Latte$4.45
Espresso, vanilla syrup, steamed milk.
House Coffee$2.15
Coco Loco$4.55
Make your taste buds go loco with this mix of dark chocolate, coconut, and almond. It’s muy bueno!
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.95
Sausage, egg, and cheese
wrapped in a biscuit and served
with a side of sausage gravy.
Avocado Side$1.35

Location

Clermont FL

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
