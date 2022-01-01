Go
Toast

Just Love Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

1110 Hammond Drive Suite 10

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Frappe$4.85
Bacon Tater$5.95
Hash brown waffle, cheddar cheese,
and bacon, sprinkled with black pepper
and served with side of sour cream
or ketchup.
wOmelette$8.95
Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions,
peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled
with black pepper.
House Coffee$2.15
Coco Loco$4.55
Make your taste buds go loco with this mix of dark chocolate, coconut, and almond. It’s muy bueno!
Stuffed Nutella$6.50
Traditional waffle, Nutella spread,
whip cream, strawberries, and
Nutella drizzle.
Latte$3.95
Espresso and steamed milk.
Toffee Coffee$4.55
A delectable combination of toffee nut, caramel, and dark chocolate. Your sweet tooth will thank you.
Irish Coffee$4.75
House coffee, vanilla, irish cream, hazelnut and heavy whipping cream shaken and layered.
Not-So-Plain Jane$4.50
Traditional waffle topped with whipped
cream, your choice of fresh strawberries
or chocolate chips, and dusted with
powdered sugar.

Location

1110 Hammond Drive Suite 10

Sandy Springs GA

Sunday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 8:00 am, 8:01 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Local Expedition

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Local Expedition

No reviews yet

With flavors representing Asia, Turkey, and Europe, just to name a few, our dishes are bringing a new global influence to the food scenes in Alpharetta and Sandy Springs.
Our menu boasts a diverse range of meals all made with ingredients sourced right here, and all cooked over hickory and oak.
We're husband-and-wife owned, and our entire team's committed to expanding the culinary options here in town, one falafel or LA street corn at a time. When you're ready to introduce the family to some new flavors, we're there the place!

NoriFish Sushi- Sandy Springs

No reviews yet

NoriFish serves a modern omakase chef’s tasting menu in a comfortable atmosphere. We only use quality ingredients and our fish is flown in directly from Toyosu Fish Market, Japan.

Alon's Bakery and Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston