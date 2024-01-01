Go
Banner picView gallery

Just Salad - #68 - Commack

Open today 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

6040 Jericho Turnpike

Commack, NY 11725

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

6040 Jericho Turnpike, Commack NY 11725

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jackson's
orange star4.1 • 1,865
6005 Jericho Tpke Commack, NY 11725
View restaurantnext
The Rolling Spring Roll - Commack - 6120 Jericho Tpke
orange starNo Reviews
6120 Jericho Tpke Commack, NY 11725
View restaurantnext
Maui Poke
orange starNo Reviews
6162 Jericho Turnpike Commack, NY 11725
View restaurantnext
MÓGŪ MODERN CHINESE KITCHEN
orange starNo Reviews
6228 Jericho Turnpike Commack, NY 11725
View restaurantnext
Simply Greek Express -
orange starNo Reviews
57 commack rd commack, NY 11725
View restaurantnext
Chiddy's Cheesesteaks - Commack
orange starNo Reviews
2189 Jericho Turnpike Commack, NY 11725
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Commack

Jackson's
orange star4.1 • 1,865
6005 Jericho Tpke Commack, NY 11725
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Commack

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Northport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Just Salad - #68 - Commack

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston