Just Salad - #73 - Huntington
Open today 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
350 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station NY 11746
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bubble Bear Tea - 160 Walt Whitman Road, #1079
No Reviews
160 Walt Whitman Road, #1079 HUNTINGTON STATION, NY 11746
View restaurant
Matteo's of Huntington - 300 W. Jericho Turnpike,
No Reviews
300 W. Jericho Turnpike, Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurant
Mamajuana Cafe of Huntington NY
No Reviews
555 E. JERICHO TURNPIKE SOUTH HUNTINGTON, NY 11746
View restaurant