Go
Banner picView gallery

Just Salad - #57 - Oceanside

Open today 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3535b Long Beach Road

Oceanside, NY 11572

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

3535b Long Beach Road, Oceanside NY 11572

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Artie's Fish Market - 4257 Austin Blvd
orange star4.6 • 214
4257 austin blvd island park, NY 11558
View restaurantnext
Lia's Pizzeria Oceanside
orange starNo Reviews
60 Atlantic Avenue Oceanside, NY 11572
View restaurantnext
Austin Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
4385 Austin Boulevard Island Park, NY 11558
View restaurantnext
Danny’s Chinese Kitchen - Oceanside - 2798 Long Beach Road
orange starNo Reviews
2798 Long Beach Road Oceanside, NY 11572
View restaurantnext
Sangria 71 - Island Park
orange star4.5 • 533
4585 Austin Blvd Island Park, NY 11558
View restaurantnext
Haviland Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
43 Main Street East Rockaway, NY 11518
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Oceanside

Rockville Centre

No reviews yet

Island Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lynbrook

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Merrick

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Franklin Square

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Just Salad - #57 - Oceanside

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston