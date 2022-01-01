Go
Just Soup Paso Robles

A daily selection of rotating soups available for pickup and delivery in Paso Robles.

835 13th St

Popular Items

16 Oz Spicy Tomato & Bleu$11.00
San Marzano tomato, creamy bleu, calabrian chili. Served with a piece of fresh baked herb focaccia. GF without bread.
Sourdough Mini Loaf$7.00
2 Pieces Focaccia$4.00
16 Oz French Onion & Shortrib$13.00
Caramelized onion, aged cheese, short rib. Served with a piece of fresh baked herb focaccia. (GF without bread, DF without cheese)
16 Oz Cream of Cauli$11.00
Comforting cream of cauliflower with goat cheese. Served with fresh baked herb focaccia.
32 Oz French Onion & Shortrib$20.00
Caramelized onion, aged cheese, short rib. Served with a piece of fresh baked herb focaccia. (GF without bread, DF without cheese)
Paso Robles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Pappy McGregor’s

A staple of downtown Paso Robles, Pappy McGregor's is a family friendly and lively Gastro Pub. With a focus on high quality comfort food, seasonal craft cocktails, local wines and beers. With multiple outdoor patios, tv's for sports viewing and is dog friendly. Pappy's has won multiple local awards for it's food and drinks, along with their speakeasy Eleven Twenty Two located on the rear patio named as 1 of the top 50 Hidden Speakeasy in the World in 2019.

Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St

Come in and enjoy!

Roots on Railroad

805-296-3040

Thomas Hill Organics

Come and enjoy a true farm-to-table experience in the heart of beautiful downtown Paso Robles. Thomas Hill Organics features the freshest ingredients, prepared with love and paired with the best of the Central Coast wineries on our lovely garden patio (also available for take out).

