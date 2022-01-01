Just Be Kitchen
Our mission to serve mindful mouthfuls from a conscious kitchen with kindness on a plate!
Just BE Kitchen is a PALEO fast-casual restaurant located in the LoHi neighborhood at 2364 15th Street, Denver <Behind REI and two doors down from My Brothers Bar>.
You will be able to enjoy a completely gluten, grain & refined-sugar free menu from the hours of 8am to 7pm, seven days a week.
2364 15th Street
Popular Items
Location
2364 15th Street
Denver CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
My Neighbor Felix
My Neighbor Felix is a Mexican Kitchen + Bar that offers celebratory interpretations of Pan- Mexican classics that are exciting yet approachable. Our chef-driven menu is inspired from all seven regions of Mexico offering dinner, lunch, happy hour, and brunch. We created a space, a cuisine and an experience that celebrates all aspects of Mexican culture. Enjoy our lively eclectic mosaic of Mexico City influences in a designed environment accented with traditional crafts and natural touches amongst our good-natured staff that feel like friends having fun right alongside you.
SUSHI RONIN
Denver's award winning sushi and Japanese restaurant located in a hip, eclectic space in LOHI.
Denver Poke Company
Serving fresh fish with unique ingredients and flavorful sauces in the palm of your hands.
Dimestore Delibar
A House of Smoked Meats and Liquid Treats