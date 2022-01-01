Go
Just Be Kitchen

Our mission to serve mindful mouthfuls from a conscious kitchen with kindness on a plate!
Just BE Kitchen is a PALEO fast-casual restaurant located in the LoHi neighborhood at 2364 15th Street, Denver <Behind REI and two doors down from My Brothers Bar>.
You will be able to enjoy a completely gluten, grain & refined-sugar free menu from the hours of 8am to 7pm, seven days a week.

2364 15th Street

Popular Items

Enchanted - Seasonal Salad$11.99
Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Beets, Grainless Granola, Almond Feta, Roasted Garlic, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.
EF, VG, W30 Option (see W30 menu).
Contains nuts, seeds, garlic, onion, and nightshades.
Loyal - The BEst Quesadilla$14.00
Paleo Tortilla, 'Cheddar Wiz', Chicken, Bacon, House Dairy-Free Ranch.
EF.
*Contains nuts & seeds, can be made
seed free
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Gluten free, dairy free, and VEGAN chocolate chip cookies with HOUSEMADE chocolate chips (unsweetened chocolate, honey). Almond flour base and sweetened with coconut sugar.
Cozy - Chicken and Dumplings$10.49
Chicken, carrot, dumplings, chicken broth gravy.
Nut free, Egg Free, Keto, W30 option (see W30 menu), Gluten & Dairy free.
Side Tortilla$2.75
house made almond flour tortilla. Egg free. Gluten & dairy free
Brownie$3.50
Gluten free and dairy free brownies, THESE DO CONTAIN EGGS. The flour base is almond and tapioca flour and sweetned with coconut sugar!
Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito$13.25
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, 'Cheddar Wiz' (Housemade Vegan Cheese), Sweet Potato Hash, Inside Almond Flour Tortilla, Topped With Pork Or Veggie Chili, Cilantro, Scallion, Jalapeno.
Keto, W30 Option, Vegetarian Option
Fulfilled - Dinner Burrito$13.25
Chicken, Arugula, Salsa Verde, Sweet Potato Hash, Cheddar "Wiz" (House vegan "Cheese" from veggies & herbs) Wrapped in our housemade Almond Flour Tortilla. Choose Pork or Veggie Green Chili. Keto, Egg free. Gluten & Dairy free.
Desired - Chicken Caesar$11.99
Chicken, cashew caesar dressing, pickled red onion, raw parmesan (DAIRY), chopped romaine, house-made croutons (contains eggs & arrowroot flour). Egg free without croutons or as a wrap, dairy free without parm, Gluten free.
Location

2364 15th Street

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
