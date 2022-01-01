Just Eat Takeout

Go
Jet's American Grill & Bar. In the Heart of Midtown Sacramento. Serving late night eats and entertainment 7 days a week!

1226 20th St

Popular Items

Chicken Nerd Fries$11.00
Fries Topped with nacho cheese, fried chicken, and jet sauce.
Fried Pickles$6.00
King's Chopped Cheese$10.00
Ground beef, Grilled Onions, 4 Cheeses, Ketchup, and Mayo on a toasted French Roll.
Chicken Strips Combo (3pc)$9.50
3 strips served with a side of fries.
King's Chopped Cheese Fries$10.00
Ground beef, Grilled Onions, 4 Cheeses
Sacramento Cheesesteak$13.00
Thin Sliced USDA Ribeye, Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapeños, and Provolone, on a Toasted French Roll.
Buffalo Chicken Fries$11.00
Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese
Chicken Strips Combo (5pc)$13.00
5 strips served with a side of fries
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Hand Breaded Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles and Jet Sauce on a Toasted Brioche bun
1226 20th St

Sacramento CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
