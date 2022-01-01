Go
Justin Queso's Tex-Mex Restaurant & Bar

A taste of Texas on the Sunset Strip.
Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

8917 West Sunset Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
8917 West Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
