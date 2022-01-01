Justin Queso's Tex-Mex Restaurant & Bar
A taste of Texas on the Sunset Strip.
Come in and enjoy!
8917 West Sunset Blvd. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8917 West Sunset Blvd.
West Hollywood CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
