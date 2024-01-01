Brisket in Justin
Justin restaurants that serve brisket
More about Lonesome Spur/Mule Barn
Lonesome Spur/Mule Barn
218 S Hwy 156, Justin
|Brisket Nachos
|$13.00
Homemade tortilla chips topped with brisket, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & jalapeños. Served with sour cream & salsa on the side
More about Backporch Drafthouse Northlake -
Backporch Drafthouse Northlake -
4901 ST HWY 114 STE 110, NORTHLAKE
|Brisket Frito Pie
|$12.50
Fritos, chopped brisket, red river chili, killer Queso, chopped tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, green onions, Baja sauce sauce.
|24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket Sliders
|$13.65
24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket, PBR caramelized onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and horseradish cream on 3 slider buns
|The Real Deal Nacho Brisket
|$14.50
24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket, House Corn Chips, Killer Queso, Green Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, and a side of Charred Salsa