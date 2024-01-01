Chicken wraps in Justin
Justin restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Lonesome Spur/Mule Barn
218 Farm to Market Road 156, Justin
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Backporch Drafthouse Northlake -
4901 ST HWY 114 STE 110, NORTHLAKE
|Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled chicken tossed in teriyaki glaze, Caramelized mushrooms, PBR Caramelized onions, green onions, chow Mein noodles, served with Iceberg lettuce wraps, sesame ginger dressing, and hot mustard
|Southern Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Garlic Herb Tortilla, Your choice of grilled or Crispy Chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, Choice of sauce and shredded Cheddar cheese.