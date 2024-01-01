Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Justin

Justin restaurants
Justin restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Lonesome Spur/Mule Barn

218 Farm to Market Road 156, Justin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.99
More about Lonesome Spur/Mule Barn
Backporch Drafthouse Northlake -

4901 ST HWY 114 STE 110, NORTHLAKE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken tossed in teriyaki glaze, Caramelized mushrooms, PBR Caramelized onions, green onions, chow Mein noodles, served with Iceberg lettuce wraps, sesame ginger dressing, and hot mustard
Southern Chicken Wrap$12.00
Garlic Herb Tortilla, Your choice of grilled or Crispy Chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, Choice of sauce and shredded Cheddar cheese.
More about Backporch Drafthouse Northlake -

