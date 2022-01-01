Go
We're excited to offer our menu online for your takeout convenience! Justine is a brasserie in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter. Opened by husband-and-wife team Justin and Mia Devillier, Justine combines the sophistication of Parisian brasseries with the playfulness of the South’s most lively district.
True to the heart of French brasserie culture, the bustling, multi-roomed restaurant offers a versatile space to be enjoyed by all, whether it’s for a weekday lunch, afternoon glass of wine, or celebratory dinner.

Roasted Chicken & Dumplings$29.00
goat cheese polenta, roasted mushrooms, charred onion jus
Frites$5.00
Gulf Seafood Bouillabaisse$34.00
white wine saffron broth, charred tomato and rouille crouton
Pan-Roasted Gulf Shrimp$24.00
ginger, garlic and chili butter with french bread for dipping
Onion Soup Gratinee$12.00
caramelized onions, broiled Gruyere and french bread crouton
Creme Brulee$12.00
house cookie
Steak Frites$28.00
butcher’s cut, sauce au poivre
Macaroni Au Fromage$11.00
Justine Burger$22.00
8oz peppercorn crusted wagyu patty, arugula, and pommes frites. Add $8 for a side of au poivre sauce for dipping.
Dark Chocolate Tart$13.00
caramel, whipped espresso cream
Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
225 Chartres Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
