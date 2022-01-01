Go
Toast

Just Q’in BBQ

We're driven by FAITH, powered by LOVE & committed to BBQ
We're do Texas style BBQ serving you with Uncommon Service

BBQ

975 E McMillan St • $

Avg 4.6 (226 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread$1.50
Greens$4.00
Brisket Plate$23.00
Half pound of brisket sliced from the lean side or fatty side. Includes 2 sides, pickles, onions and toasted white bread.
Pulled Pork Sammich$12.00
Rib Plate$21.50
Large Tip Plate$18.00
Mac & Cheese$4.00
Brisket Sammich$17.50
Chopped Texas style brisket on a toasted brioche bun
Small Rib Tip (1/2 lb)$7.00
Peach Cobbler$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

975 E McMillan St

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Soupe

No reviews yet

La Soupe has frozen soupes and frozen specialities available for sale!

Taste of Belgium

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brew House

No reviews yet

WELCOME BACK FRIENDS!

Burger Love

No reviews yet

We're a virtual restaurant that uses locally sourced beef ground in house daily to make really amazing burgers. Half of our proceeds goes to our non-profit RENEW employment services for the training, development and benefit of our team members.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston