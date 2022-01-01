Go
JuTox Juice Bar & Wellness Center

Fresh Juices, Smoothies and Healthy Eats

SMOOTHIES

239 Walker st SW • $$

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)

Popular Items

Ju-Berry Bowl
acai berry, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, flax seeds, granola
Ju-Cream
Peach, Mango, Banana, Pineapple
Tuna Wrap$9.00
fresh albacore tuna, avocado, kale, cucumbers, carrots, dried cranberries, siracha mayo
Ju-Life
Pineapple, Ginger, Kale, Spinach, Celery, Apple, Lemon
Ju-Hulk
Almond Butter, Banana, Mango, Kale, Plant Protein, Almond Milk
Ju-Beet It
Apple, Beets, Carrots, Lemon, Ginger
Ju-Glory
Mango, Strawberry, Avocado, Spinach
Ju-Berry Blast
Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, Pineapple
Ju-Awesome
Kale, Spinach, Celery, Apple, Lemon
Ginger Shot$5.00
Organic Ginger Root
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

239 Walker st SW

Atlanta GA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
