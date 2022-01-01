Go
JUXT Taphouse

JUXT has you covered with delicious scratch comfort food and 28 taps of draft beer, cider, cocktails and wine.

119 W Holly St. • $$

Avg 5 (22 reviews)

Popular Items

BLT$16.00
Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Aioli + Heirloom Tomato on Bread Farm Sourdough
Served w/ Fries - Sub Side Salad or Soup +$2
JUXT Char-Grilled Burger$17.00
1/3lb Char-Grilled Burger on Bread Farm Potato Bun w/ House-Made Ketchup, Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion + Your choice of Cheddar, Blue Cheese, or Smoked Gouda
Served w/ Fries - Sub Side Salad or Soup +$2
Grilled Flat Iron Steak$26.00
Grilled Flat Iron Steak w/ House-Made Chimichurri, Roasted Gold Potatoes, Grilled Rabe + Crispy Shallots
Wings$12.50
Your choice of sauce: Chipotle BBQ, Buffalo, Curry, Gochujang + served with Celery, Carrots, + House-Made Ranch or Blue Cheese
House Fries$6.50
House Fries served with House-Made Ketchup
Cascadia Mushroom Poutine$17.00
Cascadia Mushrooms, House Fries, Beecher's Cheese Curds, Cascadia Mushroom Gravy + Green Onions
Entree Knife + Fork Caesar$12.00
Full Artisan Romaine Lettuce Head, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Anchovies + Parmesan
Grilled Cheese$16.00
Bread Farm Sourdough, Monterey Jack, Cheddar + Smoked Gouda
Served w/ Fries - Sub Side Salad or Soup +$2
MAC & CHEESE BOWL$15.00
House-Made 3 Cheese Sauce of Extra Sharp White Cheddar, Smoked Gouda + Gruyere, Noodles, Toasted Panko + Micro Greens
Grilled Steak Poutine$20.00
Grilled Steak, House Fries, Beecher's Cheese Curds, Beef Gravy + Green Onions
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

119 W Holly St.

Bellingham WA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
