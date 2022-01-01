Go
JV's Pizza

648 North Albany Ave

Popular Items

SM RICE & BEANS$3.99
Milanesa Torta$8.99
Horchata plástico$6.00
Chicken Tenders Rice & Beans$6.99
Bistek Nachos$12.75
Coke 2 Liter$2.75
Bistec Encebollado$13.50
Tacos de Bistec$10.99
Jarritos Pineapple$1.99
Tacos Dorados$9.99
Location

648 North Albany Ave

Atlantic City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
B&B Saloon

Ryfe Bar & Restaurant

Elevated and reimagined, familiar and trending, economical and upscale, Ryfe is a modern social and dining experience designed to appeal to those looking for a positive and judgement-free environment. Daily specials and frequent new additions. Text Ryfe to 87338 to sign up for the local VIP program to get updates. Live the Ryfe Life

Gilchrist at Tropicana

Breakfast and lunch, dine in or take out.

Wild Honey

