Jyoti-Bihanga

FRENCH FRIES

3351 Adams Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1291 reviews)

Popular Items

Neatloaf$13.95
A delicious version of the original with no eggs or dairy.
Apple Pie$5.95
Carrot Cake$5.95
Super Quesadilla$6.50
A whole wheat tortilla filled with jack cheese and served with a side of fresh salsa, our own refried beans and scallions.
Shiva Wrap$9.95
Light and satisfying. Our curry of the day wrapped with lettuce, \tvaidya mix (carrots, beets, ginger, cilantro) and tofu-tamari sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3351 Adams Ave

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sycamore Den

No reviews yet

A San Diego cocktail lounge that pays tribute to the 1970's when Dad was bearded, strong, smoked Newports, quenched his thirst with lite beer (unabashedly) and viewed life through yellow-tinted lenses.

Ska Bar

No reviews yet

Juneshine

No reviews yet

HONEST ALCOHOL FOR A HEALTHIER PLANET.

Fortunate Son

No reviews yet

Developed by the Chinese who migrated to the U.S. as they adapted their dishes to better suit American palates, this hybrid style of food helped to bring about the advent of takeout and delivery service. Now synonymous with wire-handled paper cartons and fortune cookies, its quintessential menu items, including sweet and sour pork and egg foo young, are beloved by CH culinary director/partner Jason McLeod and Fortunate Son’s executive chef Tony Guan (The Cork & Craft, Restaurant Gary Danko), who joined the group in 2017 to take over the UnderBelly kitchens. Guan, a native San Diegan whose parents have worked at a Chinese-American restaurant for 25 years, says he’s really proud of this cuisine, a result of the “enormous creativity and ingenuity of Chinese immigrants”.

