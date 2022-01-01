Go
K Brew - West Hills

Come in and enjoy!

7822 Kingston Pike

Popular Items

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich$5.45
Egg + cheese + your choice of meat or avocado
Blueberry$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
Cinnamon Vanilla Latte
Organic vanilla + cinnamon + signature espresso
Latte
Signature Espresso + Cruze Farm milk
Cold Brew Coffee
Delicious iced coffee. Note: our Cold Brewed Coffee is never heated, for minimal acidity and rich flavors!
Plain Cream Cheese$1.80
Chai
Organic chai blend + Cruze Farm milk + Signature Espresso (optional)
Drip Coffee
Blends and single origin coffees, expertly brewed
Bacon and Chive Cream Cheese$1.80
Location

Knoxville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
