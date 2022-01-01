K-club at Brandywine
Come on in and enjoy!
SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL
177 Brandywine Blvd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
177 Brandywine Blvd
Morehead City NC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Refection Foods
We are currently only offer our lunch pick-up options through our drive-thru at 5208-E Hwy 70.
We also offer free delivery on Sunday and Monday for our weekly Meal Plans!
*Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnesses.
Sagebrush - Morehead City
Come in and enjoy!
Shipwrecks bar and grill
Come in and enjoy!
Dank Burrito
Come in and enjoy!