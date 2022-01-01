Go
K&D's Kitchen

Hot Fresh food on the go - Offering fantastic american fare at events, breweries, and catering

1254 Buffalo Ridge Road

Popular Items

Polynesian Dip
House Made Sweet and tangy Polynesian dressing with hints of mango and pineapple
Honey Mustard Dip
House made dijon honey mustard
chicken Finger Basket$10.00
A half pound of hand sliced chicken strips, breaded to order and fried to perfection with your choice of house made sauce
K & D Cubano$14.00
Delicious smoked pork, Ham, and Swiss stacked with pickles, banana peppers, and dijon mustard on a pressed Italian roll.
Ranch Dip
House made buttermik ranch
Colorado Cheesesteak$13.00
House Shaved Sirloin Steak grilled to perfection with American Cheese, Peppers, and Onions on an Amoroso Roll.
Side of Fries$2.00
Small Side of fries - a perfect portion to accompany your sandwich.
Basket of Fries$5.00
A generous portion of straight cut french fried potatoes with your choice of house made dipping sauce
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
House Shaved Sirloin Steak grilled to perfection with American Cheese, Peppers, and Onions on an Amoroso Roll.
Castle Pines CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
