K-POP Chicken and Beer

Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.

202 E Holly St #101

Popular Items

Mozzarella Stick$6.50
Cheeseburger$13.50
Wings, Small$13.50
FOOD
Add Kimchi$0.75
Sesame Ginger Side Salad$5.50
Entree Kimchi Fried Rice$9.50
Wings, Large$35.50
FOOD
Wings, Medium$24.50
FOOD
sauces
Sasame Ginger Salad$6.50
202 E Holly St #101

Bellingham WA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
