KPB Korean Food

Modern Korean fast casual that's good for the Seoul!

8255 Woodman Avenue • $$

Avg 4.4 (48 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Bulgogi Bowl$10.99
Tender chunks of chicken thigh meat marinated in Traditional Korean BBQ sauce over your choice of rice with mushrooms and other vegetables.
Bibim Bop$14.99
Rice topped with beef, assorted vegetables and red pepper sauce
Ddukbokki$14.99
Popular Korean Street Food made Korean rice cakes, Korean fish cakes, Korean soup stock / dashi stock and gochujang
Beef Bulgogi Bowl$11.99
Thin slices of tender boneless chuck marinated in Traditional Korean BBQ sauce over steamy white rice
Crispy Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wings$15.99
JUMBO Crispy chicken wings sauteed in a sweet and spicy Korean chili sauce with rice cakes accompanied by Chicken Moo!
LA Kalbi Bowl$15.99
Bone-in Short Ribs in Traditional Korean BBQ sauce over steamed white rice
LA Kalbi Platter$18.99
Bone-in Short Ribs in Traditional Korean BBQ sauce
Bottled Soda - 20 oz$2.50
Coke, Sprite
Crispy Soy Garlic Chicken Wings$15.99
JUMBO Crispy chicken wings sauteed in a garlic soy sauce with peanuts and rice cakes. Enjoy with some Chicken Moo!
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8255 Woodman Avenue

Panorama City CA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
