KPop Burger & Crab King
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2575 Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2575 Main St
Frisco TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ascension Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
WOW Donuts & Drips - Frisco
A modern and sensible donut and coffee shop!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Wing Snob
We Just Have Better Wings!