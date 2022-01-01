Go
KPop Burger & Crab King

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2575 Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (701 reviews)

Popular Items

KPOP$8.99
Mayo, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and thousand island
Grilled jalapeño, mushroom, and onion
Provolone & American cheese
GIRLFRIENDS$8.99
Mayo, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and onion
American cheese
10 pcs$11.99
Another flavor can be added for every 5 wings
SPECIAL 6$23.99
One pound shrimp,
Half pound sausage
-----------------------
1 corn & 3 potatoes
Snow Crab
Fried Swai Catfish Basket$11.99
3 piece fish, 2 hush puppies, and fries
House Fried Rice$14.99
Protein: shrimp, sausage, and chicken
Popcorn Shrimp Po' boy$10.99
Crawfish$10.99
Crawfish
EXID$8.99
Mayo, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and onion
Bacon
Provolone & American cheese

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2575 Main St

Frisco TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

