Go
Toast

K2 Café

K2 is a full service coffee bar, cafe and meeting space where people, passions and ideas converge.

520 Kendall Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich$7.00
your choice cheese with bacon or turkey sausage
Bagel$3.00
everything or plain bagel, veggie, caper or plain cream cheese
Chicken Bacon Swiss$9.00
chicken, bacon, swiss, roma tomatoes, pesto aioli, focaccia
Huevos Spud$7.00
loaded baked potato with eggs, pepper jack, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, spicy crema
Avocado Toast$6.00
avocado, tomato, feta, olive oil
Breakfast Burrito/Bowl$8.00
choice of bacon or turkey sausage, with eggs, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sriracha crema, in a tortilla or bowl
Chips$2.50
Rotating selection...pickup from counter!
Turkey Bacon Wrap$9.00
turkey, bacon, avocado, spinach, tomato, spicy crema
Lunch Burrito/Bowl$8.00
choice of pulled pork or grilled chicken or peppers & onions, with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sriracha crema, in a tortilla or bowl
Salmon Toast$8.00
smoked salmon, hard cooked egg, caper cream cheese
See full menu

Location

520 Kendall Street

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shanti - Kendall

No reviews yet

Shanti Restaurant -
Kendall Square, Cambridge

Cambridge Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Nationally acclaimed and locally cherished, the Cambridge Brewing Company has been at the forefront of the Pub Brewery movement since our inception in 1989. Our focuses on high quality craft beers and seasonally inspired New England fare have led to numerous accolades and a devoted clientele. Our desire to exceed guest expectations informs and motivates us daily.

b.good

No reviews yet

Food with roots.

PlantPub

No reviews yet

Plant-Based Pub Food & Craft Beer.
By Food & Wine Best New Chef, Mary Dumont.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston