Go
Toast

Kaathis

The true essence of a culture can oftentimes be found in its food. This could not be any truer for Indian cuisine, particularly with the bold, vibrant flavors of its street food. But you don’t have to go to the streets of Kolkata for authentic Indian fare, because we’ve brought it to Chicago with delicious Kaathi rolls crafted with our own home recipes. Kaathi rolls incorporate meats and vegetables marinated in exotic spices, are cooked on skewers over an open flame, and rolled in savory flatbread known as paratha. Crafting these rolls is something of a passion project for us, and sharing that with our customers is what we love most. Whether for delivery, catering, or dining in, we invite you into our welcoming space for a gastronomic journey to our cultural roots.

2273 N Lincoln Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (349 reviews)

Popular Items

Bowl$9.99
A Gluten-free offering of deconstructed rolls over a bed of coriander rice
Paneer Makhani Roll$5.50
Fresh Indian unaged curd cheese cubes marinated and cooked in aromatic tandoori spices and yogurt, rolled into a freshly made paratha and garnished with masala, green chili, cilantro, and red onions. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces
Chicken Tikka Roll$6.50
White meat chicken (halal) marinated in yogurt and flavorful tandoori spices, grilled to perfection. The tender pieces are rolled into a freshly made paratha, garnished with green chili, cilantro, and red onions. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces
Veg Coconut Curry Samosa (2 pieces)$3.99
2 samosas, of potato, poblano, and carrots flavored with our coconut curry flavoring, wrapped in the dough, and baked
Poblano Masala Roll$5.50
Another delicious vegan option that consists of poblanos and potatoes cooked in spices, wrapped in a paratha (Indian flatbread) and topped with cilantro and red onions. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces
Pepper Lamb Roll$6.99
Lamb marinated and cooked in a pepper, yogurt base into tender succulent pieces of meat wrapped with onions and cilantro in a paratha (Indian flatbread). This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces
#1 - Rolls Combo$10.99
2 rolls and 1 drink
Chatpat Gobi Roll$5.50
A mix of cauliflower and potato cooked with mustard seeds and cumin and topped with a sweet and tangy sauce. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces
Beef Roll$6.99
Minced beef (halal) marinated with aromatic Indian spices, onions, and garlic and grilled into succulent kebabs. Rolled into a freshly made paratha, garnished with green chili, cilantro, and red onions. This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces
Chili Chicken Roll$6.50
Our chilli chicken kaathi roll is a blend of of bold flavors from the "Indian-ized", homemade, chilli chicken (halal) and the toppings of the roll (contains MSG). This dish comes with your choice of our signature sauces
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2273 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

McGee's Tavern & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Dime

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Olor Coffee Bar

No reviews yet

Olor means smell, it also means Aróma and nothing like a good coffee that smells good and tastes good. Olor coffee bar will give you the best coffee beans in your cup of coffee to make not only a simple cup of caffeine but also a magical moment.
Come in and enjoy!

Homeslice Pizza

No reviews yet

Get Some Homie!
To Go Booze is available at carry-out for customers 21+ before 11pm!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston