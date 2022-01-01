The true essence of a culture can oftentimes be found in its food. This could not be any truer for Indian cuisine, particularly with the bold, vibrant flavors of its street food. But you don’t have to go to the streets of Kolkata for authentic Indian fare, because we’ve brought it to Chicago with delicious Kaathi rolls crafted with our own home recipes. Kaathi rolls incorporate meats and vegetables marinated in exotic spices, are cooked on skewers over an open flame, and rolled in savory flatbread known as paratha. Crafting these rolls is something of a passion project for us, and sharing that with our customers is what we love most. Whether for delivery, catering, or dining in, we invite you into our welcoming space for a gastronomic journey to our cultural roots.



2273 N Lincoln Ave • $