Kababji Grill

Kababji Grill

1900 University Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1480 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Sauce$0.75
Taziki, Garlic or Tahini
Chicken Shawarma Plate$12.99
Chicken breast meat marinated, basmati rice, house salad, hummus dip, pita bread and Garlic sauce.
Chicken shawarma Arabi WITH FF$10.99
Hummus Dip$5.49
served with Pita bread.
Gyro$8.50
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Taziki sauce
Gyro Plate$12.99
gyro meat, basmati rice, house salad, hummus dip, pita bread and taziki sauce
Chicken Kabab Plate$15.99
two skewers, basmati rice, house salad, hummus dip, pita bread and Garlic sauce.
Chicken Shawarma$8.99
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and Garlic sauce
Mixed Shawarma and Gyro Plate$13.99
Gyro meat, Chicken breast meat marinated, basmati rice, house salad, hummus dip, pita bread Taziki sauce and Garlic sauce.
1 Pita Bread Side$0.99
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

1900 University Blvd

Round Rock TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
