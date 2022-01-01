Go
Toast

Kabob and Kabob

House Of Persian Cuisine!

401 Mall Boulevard UNIT 102C

No reviews yet

Location

401 Mall Boulevard UNIT 102C

Savannah GA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Faster, Fresher, Better!

Sushi Time Towa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Narra Tree

No reviews yet

Authentic Filipino dishes with crafted Filipino - Western Cuisine Fusion!

Antojo Latino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston