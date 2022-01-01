Go
Kabob Bros

Come in and enjoy!

16156 San Fernando Mission Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Thigh Plate$14.99
Includes Rice Pilaf or House Fries, Lavash and 2 Sides
Beef Lule Wrap$13.99
Wraps include Parsley, Onions and Garlic Sauce, with a Side of House Fries
Tziki (Yogurt Sauce) 8oz$4.99
Chicken Lule Plate$14.99
Includes Rice Pilaf or House Fries, Lavash and 2 Sides
Spicy Chicken Breast Plate$15.99
Includes Rice Pilaf or House Fries, Lavash and 2 Sides
Baja Burger$13.99
Grilled Onions, Pepper Jack, Jalapenos, Baja Aioli
Beef (Top Sirloin) Plate$16.99
Includes Rice Pilaf or House Fries, Lavash and 2 Sides
Beef Lule Plate$15.99
Includes Rice Pilaf or House Fries, Lavash and 2 Sides
KB Fries$13.99
Steak, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Cheddar, Baja Aioli
Hummus 16oz$6.99
Location

16156 San Fernando Mission Blvd

Granada Hills CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
