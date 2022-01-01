Go
Toast
  • /
  • Pasco
  • /
  • Zullee (Kabob House)

Zullee (Kabob House)

Come in and enjoy!

5802 Road 68

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gyro Sandwich$7.99
Kabob Combo$17.99
Your choice of two skewers with basmati saffron rice, house salad with ranch dressing & BBQ tomato.
Souvlaki Combo$15.99
Kabob Combo$15.99
Souvlaki Combo$17.99
Your choice of two skewers with greek rice, greek salad & homemade taziki sauce.
Gyro Sandwich$8.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, house made onion mix & homemade taziki sauce wrapped in a warm pita.
Hummus$7.25
Baklava$3.49
Gyro Dinner$13.79
Beef and lamb gyro meat with greek rice, greek salad & homemade taziki sauce.
Gyro Dinner$12.49
See full menu

Location

5802 Road 68

Pasco WA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Costa Vida - Pasco

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Proof Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Proof Kitchen and Bar is located in Pasco, WA and offers are wide verity of upscale pub fare, craft cocktails and brew.

Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs

No reviews yet

Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Chock full of House-Made menu selections

Sage Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Craft beer made locally in Pasco, WA.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston