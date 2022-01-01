Go
Toast

Zullee (Kabob House)

Come in and enjoy!

2762 Duportail St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gyro Sandwich$8.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, house made onion mix & homemade taziki sauce wrapped in a warm pita.
Souvlaki Combo$17.99
Your choice of two skewers with greek rice, greek salad & homemade taziki sauce.
See full menu

Location

2762 Duportail St

Richland WA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Hops n Drops

No reviews yet

Hops n Drops"A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

Costa Vida - Richland Queensgate

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

The Endive Eatery

No reviews yet

The Endive is a local cafe offering a dynamic food menu with an international flair. Soups, Salads, Sandwiches, Pastries, Pastas, Quiches, Spanish Tortillas, Chicken Filos, Poke Bowls, Noodle Soups & more in store! Sweets, savouries or otherwise we have you covered. Available dine in, drive through or take out, feel free to order ahead and we'll have it ready... Caffe Vita Espresso, loose leaf teas, local craft beer & quality wines, local art and more! Menu's change frequently, check @theendiveeatery for current specials...

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston