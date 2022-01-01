Go
Toast

Kabob House

Come in and enjoy!

KEBABS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

31093 Temecula Pkwy suite D1 • $$

Avg 4.7 (1209 reviews)

Popular Items

Hummus$9.00
Homemade Hummus. Comes with two Arabic Pita
Falafel (6pc)$9.00
Crispy and Soft Falafel. Comes in Six Pieces.
Gyro Sandwich$10.00
Pita Bread$1.50
Chicken Skewer$5.00
Combo Kabob Plate$20.00
Chicken Kabob Plate$18.00
Gyro Plate$18.00
Beef Kabob Plate$20.00
Small Taziki$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

31093 Temecula Pkwy suite D1

Temecula CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Toast Temecula

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Garage Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pizza Press

No reviews yet

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston