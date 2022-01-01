Go
Kabob Korner

“Kabobs from around the world” has been our vision since we first opened Kabob Korner Restaurant in Houston, Texas. Our food menu adheres to our vision, which is a combination of South Asian & Mediterranean Grill, which appeals to broader clientele beyond any particular ethnic group.

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210

Popular Items

BEEF SEEKH KABOB PLATTER$11.00
Minced beef marinated in traditional South Asian spices grilled on skewers.
NIHARI (beef stew)$15.00
A stew of large chunks of beef shanks along with bone marrow cooked in chickpea flour based gravy with varieties of spices, cooked over 12 hours until meat extremely tender.
Veggie Samosa$2.00
2 Fried crispy pastry stuffed with savory spiced potatoes served with raita & tamarind sauce.
CHICKEN BIRYANI$11.00
This popular dish is a favorite from South Asia and now is famous worldwide. Long grain basmati rice steamed with chicken curry with rich spices, onions, and tomatoes.
Naan$1.50
Our famous and unique in-house flatbread baked in a tandoor clay oven. This bread is rolled thick, and comes out soft and crispy, steaming with a light butter glaze.
BEHARI KABOB PLATTER$13.00
Tender beef fillet richly marinated with fried onions, spices, yogurt, papaya then hand threaded through a skewer and cooked till it becomes melting soft.
Gyro Wrp$9.00
Traditional Chicago style lamb gyro. Prepared with homemade tzatziki sauce, lettuce, onions, tomatoes and sport pepper. Please specify any preparation instructions below.
ChknShawarmaWrp$8.00
Shredded chicken cooked on spit with traditional herbs & spices, and served in pita wrap with Garlic Butter, Tahini, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes and Pickles.
CHICKEN KARAHI$11.00
Chicken prepared in tomato based curry made with traditional herbs & spices in open wok.
Location

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
