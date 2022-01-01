Zullee (Kabob House)
Offering Delicious Mediterranean Cuisine.
2706 W Nob Hill Blvd
Location
2706 W Nob Hill Blvd
Yakima WA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
RAMEN-YA
Ramen and Asian Fare
The Pub of Yakima
Casual family neighborhood bar and grill featuring local craft beer and wine.
Cheese Junkies
Cheese Junkies is not for the faint of heart. We are serving up your favorite foods focused on an epic level of cheesy goodness!! Cheese burgers, grilled cheese, mac and cheese, cheese zombies and more.